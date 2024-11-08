Left Menu

Strategic North-Eastern Transit Routes: Boosting India's Trade Horizons

The Land Ports Authority of India is enhancing trade through developed transit routes across Northeastern borders. Focusing on integrated transit ports and infrastructure, chairman Aditya Mishra emphasizes the strategic importance of these initiatives for trade facilitation, particularly with neighboring countries like Bhutan, Bangladesh, and Nepal.

Representative image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The Centre is prioritizing the development of transit routes in Northeastern states to boost trade with neighboring, friendly countries, according to a top official.

Chairman Aditya Mishra of the Land Ports Authority of India (LPAI) detailed the setup of integrated transit ports at India’s borders to streamline trade and immigration processes.

With approximately 90 transit locations along India's vast international boundary, the government has already identified 15 strategic points. The LPAI is actively working to create efficient infrastructure hubs across these regions.

LPAI is currently constructing nine new land ports and has plans for 26 more, extending coverage to about 50 strategically important locations.

Fostering trade growth, particularly in the Northeast, is a top priority due to the region's proximity to key trading partners like Bhutan, Bangladesh, and Nepal.

The ongoing expansion includes operational ports in Assam, Meghalaya, Manipur, and Tripura, with future plans to centralize immigration processes through the Bureau of Immigration at these sites.

(With inputs from agencies.)

