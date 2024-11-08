Significant Earthquake Shakes Southern Chile
A 6.0 magnitude earthquake hit southern Chile, reported the German Research Center for Geosciences. The tremor occurred at a depth of 10 kilometers, causing concerns over potential damage and required emergency measures in affected areas. Chile remains vigilant given its history with seismic activity.
A magnitude 6.0 earthquake struck Southern Chile on Friday, according to the German Research Center for Geosciences (GFZ).
The seismic event took place at a depth of 10 kilometers, stirring fears of potential impacts in the region known for its vulnerability to earthquakes.
Authorities in Chile are monitoring the situation closely as locals brace for the possibility of aftershocks.
(With inputs from agencies.)
