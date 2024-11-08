Left Menu

Unyielding Climate Devastation: India's Extreme Weather Calamities in 2024

In the first nine months of 2024, extreme weather in India resulted in over 3,200 fatalities and the destruction of over 2.3 lakh houses. The report highlights significant crop and livestock losses. The data reflects escalating climate change impacts, overwhelming vulnerable populations with frequent natural disasters.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 08-11-2024 17:37 IST | Created: 08-11-2024 17:37 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

India experienced unprecedented extreme weather in 2024, claiming over 3,200 lives and devastating extensive infrastructure, a new report reveals. From January to September, 93% of the days witnessed significant weather events, underscoring the dire implications of climate change.

The Centre for Science and Environment (CSE) report highlights widespread damages, with 3.2 million hectares of crops affected and 2,35,862 homes destroyed. The data suggests actual losses may be underestimated due to incomplete documentation, affecting public property and crop assessments.

Key regions like Madhya Pradesh and Kerala saw the highest weather impacts, while national records show alarming temperature anomalies. Experts urge more robust compensation systems to mitigate financial strains on vulnerable farmers hit hard by severe conditions.

(With inputs from agencies.)

