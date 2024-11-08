Unyielding Climate Devastation: India's Extreme Weather Calamities in 2024

India experienced unprecedented extreme weather in 2024, claiming over 3,200 lives and devastating extensive infrastructure, a new report reveals. From January to September, 93% of the days witnessed significant weather events, underscoring the dire implications of climate change.

The Centre for Science and Environment (CSE) report highlights widespread damages, with 3.2 million hectares of crops affected and 2,35,862 homes destroyed. The data suggests actual losses may be underestimated due to incomplete documentation, affecting public property and crop assessments.

Key regions like Madhya Pradesh and Kerala saw the highest weather impacts, while national records show alarming temperature anomalies. Experts urge more robust compensation systems to mitigate financial strains on vulnerable farmers hit hard by severe conditions.

