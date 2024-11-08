Left Menu

Avian Botulism Claims Hundreds of Migratory Birds at Sambhar Lake

Over 500 migratory birds have died at Sambhar Lake due to avian botulism, a nerve-affecting disease. A confirmed cause from the Central Avian Research Institute triggered rescue operations by the SDRF. 38 treated birds have been released, as efforts to save sick birds continue at a rescue center in Mithri.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Jaipur | Updated: 08-11-2024 18:55 IST | Created: 08-11-2024 18:55 IST
Avian Botulism Claims Hundreds of Migratory Birds at Sambhar Lake
  • Country:
  • India

More than 500 migratory birds have perished at Sambhar Lake since October 26, owing to avian botulism, an official reported. The disease, confirmed by the Central Avian Research Institute, impacts birds' nervous systems, causing paralysis.

Jeetu Kulhari, the sub-divisional officer, stated that the laboratory report cemented botulism as the fatal factor. Regarding the response, Kulhari emphasized that teams are actively engaged in removing deceased and sick birds from the area.

The State Disaster Response Force in coordination with government departments has launched a thorough rescue and relief operation. Treated birds have been released back into the lake while affected ones receive care at a Mithri rescue center.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Kamala Harris: Leading with Integrity and Vision

Kamala Harris: Leading with Integrity and Vision

 United States
2
Germany's Coalition Collapse: A Political Tipping Point

Germany's Coalition Collapse: A Political Tipping Point

 Germany
3
SBI Launches Innovation Hub at Singapore Fintech Festival to Drive Global Financial Innovation

SBI Launches Innovation Hub at Singapore Fintech Festival to Drive Global Fi...

 Singapore
4
Biden to Trump: A Pledge for Peaceful Transition

Biden to Trump: A Pledge for Peaceful Transition

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Unlocking Private Sector Potential by Realigning Public Sector Compensation

"Silent Hazard: Uncovering the Health Risks of Lead Paint in Indonesia’s Homes

Lagos' Path to Cleaner Cities: World Bank’s Vision for Sustainable Waste Solutions

Living in the Heat: Bangladesh’s Urban Adaptation to Rising Temperatures

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024