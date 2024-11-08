Avian Botulism Claims Hundreds of Migratory Birds at Sambhar Lake

More than 500 migratory birds have perished at Sambhar Lake since October 26, owing to avian botulism, an official reported. The disease, confirmed by the Central Avian Research Institute, impacts birds' nervous systems, causing paralysis.

Jeetu Kulhari, the sub-divisional officer, stated that the laboratory report cemented botulism as the fatal factor. Regarding the response, Kulhari emphasized that teams are actively engaged in removing deceased and sick birds from the area.

The State Disaster Response Force in coordination with government departments has launched a thorough rescue and relief operation. Treated birds have been released back into the lake while affected ones receive care at a Mithri rescue center.

