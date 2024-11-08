Left Menu

Seismic Resilience: Navigating Chile's Ring of Fire

A 6.2 magnitude earthquake hit off the southern coast of Chile, near Cochrane, with no immediate injuries or damage reported. The USGS located the epicenter 278 kilometers west-northwest of Cochrane at a depth of 10 kilometers. Chile's national disaster agency classified it as low intensity, continuing evaluations.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Santiago | Updated: 08-11-2024 19:32 IST | Created: 08-11-2024 19:32 IST
Seismic Resilience: Navigating Chile's Ring of Fire
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Chile

A magnitude 6.2 earthquake struck off the coast of southern Chile early Friday morning, although no injuries or damages have been reported at this time, nor have any tsunami warnings been issued.

The US Geological Survey pinpointed the epicenter 278 kilometers west-northwest of Cochrane, a sparsely populated location in Patagonia. The quake occurred at 6:37 am with a depth of 10 kilometers.

Chile's national disaster agency labeled the earthquake as 'lower intensity' but remains vigilant for any signs of potential damage. The region, part of the Pacific 'Ring of Fire,' has a history of seismic activity, including a devastating 8.8 magnitude quake in 2010.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Kamala Harris: Leading with Integrity and Vision

Kamala Harris: Leading with Integrity and Vision

 United States
2
Germany's Coalition Collapse: A Political Tipping Point

Germany's Coalition Collapse: A Political Tipping Point

 Germany
3
SBI Launches Innovation Hub at Singapore Fintech Festival to Drive Global Financial Innovation

SBI Launches Innovation Hub at Singapore Fintech Festival to Drive Global Fi...

 Singapore
4
Biden to Trump: A Pledge for Peaceful Transition

Biden to Trump: A Pledge for Peaceful Transition

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Unlocking Private Sector Potential by Realigning Public Sector Compensation

"Silent Hazard: Uncovering the Health Risks of Lead Paint in Indonesia’s Homes

Lagos' Path to Cleaner Cities: World Bank’s Vision for Sustainable Waste Solutions

Living in the Heat: Bangladesh’s Urban Adaptation to Rising Temperatures

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024