Seismic Resilience: Navigating Chile's Ring of Fire

A magnitude 6.2 earthquake struck off the coast of southern Chile early Friday morning, although no injuries or damages have been reported at this time, nor have any tsunami warnings been issued.

The US Geological Survey pinpointed the epicenter 278 kilometers west-northwest of Cochrane, a sparsely populated location in Patagonia. The quake occurred at 6:37 am with a depth of 10 kilometers.

Chile's national disaster agency labeled the earthquake as 'lower intensity' but remains vigilant for any signs of potential damage. The region, part of the Pacific 'Ring of Fire,' has a history of seismic activity, including a devastating 8.8 magnitude quake in 2010.

(With inputs from agencies.)