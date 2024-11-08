Left Menu

Tragic Accident: Young Boy's Life Cut Short by Open Drain in Delhi

A 13-year-old boy named Vikas tragically drowned after falling into an unguarded drain in Delhi's Rajendra Park Extension area. Despite attempts by locals to save him, and a search by fire brigade personnel, the boy's body was retrieved deceased. An investigation is underway.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 08-11-2024 20:03 IST | Created: 08-11-2024 20:03 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

A young boy's life met a tragic end on Friday when he fell into an unguarded drain in outer Delhi, according to police reports. The incident took place in the Rajendra Park Extension area.

Police received a PCR call about the accident at around 3.45 pm, and officers were swiftly dispatched to Nangloi, the district where the incident occurred. Vikas, a 13-year-old student of Class 6, was walking near the edge of the drain before slipping into the water, as recounted by an officer.

Attempts were made by local residents, including Anju, to rescue him. Despite offering a wooden stick for Vikas to grip, they were unable to save him. Although fire brigade personnel arrived promptly and conducted a thorough search, Vikas was ultimately discovered deceased. His father arrived shortly after, and further investigations are underway.

(With inputs from agencies.)

