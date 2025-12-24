Unrest Erupts Over Bangladeshi Youth's Killing: Police and Protesters Clash

Fresh unrest erupted in the city on Wednesday as police and BJP supporters clashed during a protest following the killing of a Hindu Bangladeshi youth. The confrontation began when police halted a saffron party procession before it could reach Howrah Bridge, sparking heated arguments and escalating tensions.

A senior officer from Howrah Police stated, "We will not let anyone disrupt normal life or inconvenience commuters under the guise of a protest." The officer emphasized their intent to enforce the law and prevent trouble.

Protesters reacted by squatting on the road and trying to breach barricades, leading to scuffles with security forces. The demonstration was in response to the lynching of Dipu Chandra Das, a 25-year-old garment worker, in Bangladesh. Hundreds attempted to march to the Bangladesh Deputy High Commission on Tuesday, but police stopped them en route, resulting in several injuries.

(With inputs from agencies.)