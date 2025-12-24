Left Menu

Unrest Erupts Over Bangladeshi Youth's Killing: Police and Protesters Clash

Clashes erupted between police and BJP supporters in the city during a protest against the killing of a Hindu Bangladeshi youth. The scuffle began when police stopped the protest procession en route to Howrah Bridge, leading to heated exchanges and a subsequent melee as protestors attempted to break through barricades.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kolkata | Updated: 24-12-2025 13:34 IST | Created: 24-12-2025 13:34 IST
Unrest Erupts Over Bangladeshi Youth's Killing: Police and Protesters Clash
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Fresh unrest erupted in the city on Wednesday as police and BJP supporters clashed during a protest following the killing of a Hindu Bangladeshi youth. The confrontation began when police halted a saffron party procession before it could reach Howrah Bridge, sparking heated arguments and escalating tensions.

A senior officer from Howrah Police stated, "We will not let anyone disrupt normal life or inconvenience commuters under the guise of a protest." The officer emphasized their intent to enforce the law and prevent trouble.

Protesters reacted by squatting on the road and trying to breach barricades, leading to scuffles with security forces. The demonstration was in response to the lynching of Dipu Chandra Das, a 25-year-old garment worker, in Bangladesh. Hundreds attempted to march to the Bangladesh Deputy High Commission on Tuesday, but police stopped them en route, resulting in several injuries.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Winter aid delivery continues in Gaza

Winter aid delivery continues in Gaza

 Global
2
Somalia: Funding cuts impact assistance to millions affected by drought

Somalia: Funding cuts impact assistance to millions affected by drought

 Global
3
UN warns Sudan war entering deadlier phase as fighting spreads in Kordofan

UN warns Sudan war entering deadlier phase as fighting spreads in Kordofan

 Global
4
Borders Ablaze: Thailand and Cambodia's Struggle for Ceasefire

Borders Ablaze: Thailand and Cambodia's Struggle for Ceasefire

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI’s greatest risk is obedience, not autonomy, researchers warn

AI reshapes India’s cybercrime landscape, raising urgent legal, ethical, and forensic challenges

Urban AI surveillance fuels privacy fears and behavioral control

How generative AI is redefining teaching, learning, and academic authority

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025