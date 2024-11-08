Spain's Unprecedented October Deluge: Record Rainfall and Devastating Floods
Spain faced its rainiest October on record, leading to deadly floods in Valencia's suburbs. Over 220 fatalities are reported as torrential rains swept away infrastructure and properties. The national weather agency attributes the increased rainfall to climate change-induced weather patterns, exacerbated by the Mediterranean's warming, causing severe downpours.
Spain has experienced its wettest October on record, with deadly floods claiming over 220 lives in the suburbs south of Valencia, according to the national weather agency, AEMET.
The torrential rains on October 29 caused flash floods, sweeping away cars, bridges, and inundating properties and underground parking areas. The government reports that 78 people are still missing, though some may be among the 48 yet to be identified bodies.
Scientists warn that such extreme weather events are becoming more frequent due to climate change, with the warming Mediterranean exacerbating water evaporation and severe rainfall.
