Punjab Battles Smog with Public Ban Measures

Punjab province in Pakistan has imposed entry bans on public spaces to combat escalating air pollution. Lahore, now the world's most polluted city, faces further restrictions that may include university closures and employee work-from-home orders. Authorities struggle with limited air quality monitoring resources.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 08-11-2024 21:49 IST | Created: 08-11-2024 21:49 IST
In response to severe air pollution, Pakistan's Punjab province has restricted public access to parks, zoos, and playgrounds. Authorities are considering further measures, such as closing universities, as Lahore is declared the world's most polluted by IQAir.

Jahangir Anwar, Secretary of the Environment Protection Department, announced a ban affecting public spaces until Nov. 17. Steps like half-employee work-from-home and rickshaw bans are in effect as the province fights pollution from dust, emissions, and stubble burning.

Despite establishing a 'smog war room,' Punjab struggles with limited equipment for adequate air monitoring. Environment lawyer Ahmad Rafay Alam highlights the urgent need for better data and policy changes to tackle the crisis effectively.

With inputs from agencies.

