Rafael's Rampage: Hurricane Strikes Cuba, Heads for Mexico

Hurricane Rafael, a Category 2 storm, devastated Cuba, causing extensive damage to power infrastructure and homes, before heading towards Mexico. The storm, expected to weaken, had previously affected Jamaica and the Cayman Islands. Cuba struggled to restore power amidst ongoing energy issues and widespread evacuations.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Havana | Updated: 08-11-2024 22:25 IST | Created: 08-11-2024 22:25 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
Hurricane Rafael swirled through the Gulf of Mexico, leaving a trail of destruction in its wake after plowing through Cuba, where it knocked out the power grid and collapsed hundreds of homes.

The Category 2 hurricane, located 230 miles north-northeast of Progreso, Mexico, early Friday, had winds of 175 kph and was moving northwest at 15 kph, according to the National Hurricane Centre.

Forecasts predicted the storm would move westward towards Mexico, with life-threatening surf and rip current conditions. The hurricane had already wreaked havoc on Jamaica and the Cayman Islands and caused significant damage in Cuba, leading to mass evacuations.

