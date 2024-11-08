Rafael's Rampage: Hurricane Strikes Cuba, Heads for Mexico

Hurricane Rafael swirled through the Gulf of Mexico, leaving a trail of destruction in its wake after plowing through Cuba, where it knocked out the power grid and collapsed hundreds of homes.

The Category 2 hurricane, located 230 miles north-northeast of Progreso, Mexico, early Friday, had winds of 175 kph and was moving northwest at 15 kph, according to the National Hurricane Centre.

Forecasts predicted the storm would move westward towards Mexico, with life-threatening surf and rip current conditions. The hurricane had already wreaked havoc on Jamaica and the Cayman Islands and caused significant damage in Cuba, leading to mass evacuations.

(With inputs from agencies.)