Tragic Discovery: Tiger's Death Sparks Concerns of Poisoning

In a grim discovery near Guru Ghasidas National Park, officials found a tiger dead, suspected to be a victim of poisoning. The carcass of the adult feline was located near a rivulet in Katwar village, Korea district of Chhattisgarh.

The incident has raised alarms as it follows a similar case from June 2022 when another tiger was poisoned in the same park. According to the forest officials, the exact cause of the recent death will be determined post a scheduled autopsy.

The national park spans the borders of Chhattisgarh and Madhya Pradesh, renowned for its biodiversity. This distressing trend of wildlife fatalities by poisoning underscores the ongoing threats to the region's ecological treasures.

(With inputs from agencies.)