Firefighters Gain Ground on Southern California Wildfire

Firefighters in Southern California have made significant progress in battling a wildfire that has destroyed 132 structures, mostly homes, thanks to diminishing winds that allowed residents to return and assess the destruction.

Maryanne Belote, along with her pets, managed to escape before the fire consumed her property. She expressed relief at saving her animals, despite losing her home of 50 years, and pledged to rebuild.

The Mountain Fire, which erupted in Ventura County, prompted thousands to evacuate as it expanded to cover 32 square miles. Emergency services continue to safeguard neighborhoods, with the fire posing a threat to 3,500 structures.

