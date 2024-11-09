Firefighters Gain Ground on Southern California Wildfire
Southern California firefighters have made headway against a wildfire that destroyed 132 structures, largely homes, aided by diminishing winds. Residents are accessing damaged areas, with significant efforts focused on preventing further home losses. The fire has led to numerous evacuations, and injuries, and poses ongoing threats due to shifting wind conditions.
- United States
Firefighters in Southern California have made significant progress in battling a wildfire that has destroyed 132 structures, mostly homes, thanks to diminishing winds that allowed residents to return and assess the destruction.
Maryanne Belote, along with her pets, managed to escape before the fire consumed her property. She expressed relief at saving her animals, despite losing her home of 50 years, and pledged to rebuild.
The Mountain Fire, which erupted in Ventura County, prompted thousands to evacuate as it expanded to cover 32 square miles. Emergency services continue to safeguard neighborhoods, with the fire posing a threat to 3,500 structures.
