New Fire-Resilient Dual-Blooming Plant Species Discovered in Western Ghats

A remarkable new species, Dicliptera polymorpha, has been discovered in the Western Ghats, one of India's most biodiverse regions. This fire-resilient plant exhibits a rare dual-blooming pattern, triggered by grassland fires, and boasts a unique inflorescence structure never before seen in Indian species.

The discovery was made by a team led by Dr. Mandar Datar from the Agharkar Research Institute (ARI), Pune, with contributions from botanist Adittya Dharap and Ph.D. student Bhushan Shigwan. The species was found in the grasslands of Talegaon-Dabhade, an area renowned for its local fodder markets and fire-prone landscapes in the northern Western Ghats.

A Unique Fire-Resilient Species with Dual-Blooming Habits

Dicliptera polymorpha is a pyrophytic species, meaning it thrives in fire-prone environments. The species’ most distinctive feature is its dual-blooming pattern, which includes a typical post-monsoon flowering phase from early November to March or April. The second flowering phase, triggered by the grassland fires set by locals, occurs between May and June. This adaptation to fire allows the plant to utilize the temporary absence of competition following fires to maximize reproduction.

The plant’s inflorescence structure is another striking feature. It is characterized by spicate cymules, a type of flowering unit that is rare in India. This unusual structure, reminiscent of species found in Africa, makes Dicliptera polymorpha unique in the Indian subcontinent.

A Rich Biodiversity Hotspot Under Threat

The Western Ghats, home to this extraordinary species, are a biodiversity hotspot and one of India’s four global biodiversity regions. ARI scientists, under the guidance of the Department of Science & Technology (DST), have long been dedicated to exploring and documenting the region’s rich flora and fauna. The discovery of Dicliptera polymorpha adds another valuable piece to the ecological puzzle of this diverse region.

Despite the tough conditions in the northern Western Ghats — which include summer droughts, extreme temperatures, and frequent fires — Dicliptera polymorpha flourishes. The species survives thanks to its fire-resilient, woody rootstock, which sprouts dwarf flowering shoots after fires, leading to a brief but prolific blooming phase. This makes it one of the few species that have evolved to not only survive but thrive in such harsh environmental conditions.

Conservation Implications for the Western Ghats

The discovery of Dicliptera polymorpha has significant conservation implications. While the species has adapted to fire as part of its natural life cycle, the frequency and intensity of human-induced fires must be carefully managed. Too many fires, especially in poorly regulated areas, could threaten the habitat and the species itself. Conservation strategies must strike a balance between allowing natural fire cycles that benefit the species and preventing destructive fires that degrade the ecosystem.

The species’ limited distribution and the specialized habitat of the Western Ghats make it vulnerable to habitat loss, which further underscores the importance of protecting these unique ecosystems. Managing grassland habitats to maintain the delicate balance of fire and biodiversity is essential for the survival of Dicliptera polymorpha and other yet-to-be-discovered species in the region.

A Milestone in Botanical Discovery

The novelty of this plant species was confirmed by Dr. I. Darbyshire, a leading global expert from the Kew Botanic Gardens, London, further solidifying the significance of this discovery. A detailed research paper about Dicliptera polymorpha has been published in the prestigious Kew Bulletin, shedding light on its unique attributes and placing it within the broader context of fire-adapted plant species globally.

As more discoveries emerge from the Western Ghats, it is becoming increasingly evident that the region is home to many species with extraordinary adaptations, offering new insights into biodiversity and conservation efforts. The discovery of Dicliptera polymorpha highlights the importance of continued research, environmental stewardship, and sustainable land use practices in preserving the Western Ghats’ invaluable ecosystems.