Harnessing Nature's Bounty: The Rise of Venison in England

In the dim light of dusk, Martin Edwards keeps watch over an ancient woodland in Hampshire, England. Armed with a thermal camera and a rifle, Edwards monitors the deer population, ensuring their numbers don't overwhelm the environment.

England's deer population has surged to the highest in over a millennium, causing ecological and agricultural damage across the country. Deer foraging is wrecking woodlands and threatening crops, while starvation and disease become prevalent among the animals.

To tackle this, advocates propose controlled culling, turning deer meat into a sustainable protein source. Organizations like The Country Food Trust leverage this resource to feed the needy, offering venison as a nutritious alternative amid economic challenges and a shifting meat market.

