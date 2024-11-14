Left Menu

Spain Battles Fresh Deluge: Storms Prompt School and Train Disruptions

Spain is grappling with new storms, resulting in school closures and train disruptions. Coastal areas of Valencia faced the highest alerts with potential heavy rainfall, while Malaga saw evacuations due to flooding. Climate change is intensifying these weather patterns, experts warn.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Madrid | Updated: 14-11-2024 00:30 IST | Created: 14-11-2024 00:30 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Spain

Spain is once again facing severe weather disruptions as fresh storms led to the closure of schools and cancellation of train services on Wednesday.

The coastal region of Valencia was placed on the highest weather alert, with forecasters predicting up to 180 mm (7 inches) of rain within five hours.

Southern Malaga experienced street flooding, prompting the evacuation of 3,000 residents near the Guadalhorce river as a precautionary measure. In response, Spanish weather forecaster AEMET issued red alerts for the region.

(With inputs from agencies.)

