Spain Battles Fresh Deluge: Storms Prompt School and Train Disruptions
Spain is grappling with new storms, resulting in school closures and train disruptions. Coastal areas of Valencia faced the highest alerts with potential heavy rainfall, while Malaga saw evacuations due to flooding. Climate change is intensifying these weather patterns, experts warn.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Madrid | Updated: 14-11-2024 00:30 IST | Created: 14-11-2024 00:30 IST
- Country:
- Spain
Spain is once again facing severe weather disruptions as fresh storms led to the closure of schools and cancellation of train services on Wednesday.
The coastal region of Valencia was placed on the highest weather alert, with forecasters predicting up to 180 mm (7 inches) of rain within five hours.
Southern Malaga experienced street flooding, prompting the evacuation of 3,000 residents near the Guadalhorce river as a precautionary measure. In response, Spanish weather forecaster AEMET issued red alerts for the region.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Spain
- storm
- flood
- Valencia
- Malaga
- evacuations
- weather alert
- rainfall
- AEMET
- climate change
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Mount Lewotobi Laki-laki Eruption Triggers Tragic Loss and Mass Evacuations
Escalation in Gaza: Evacuations and Airstrikes Heighten Crisis
Escalating Tensions in Gaza: New Evacuations Ordered Amid Rising Casualties
Raging Wildfire Forces Mass Evacuations in Southern California
Southern California Wildfires: Evacuations and Destruction