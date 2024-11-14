Spain Battles Fresh Deluge: Storms Prompt School and Train Disruptions

Spain is once again facing severe weather disruptions as fresh storms led to the closure of schools and cancellation of train services on Wednesday.

The coastal region of Valencia was placed on the highest weather alert, with forecasters predicting up to 180 mm (7 inches) of rain within five hours.

Southern Malaga experienced street flooding, prompting the evacuation of 3,000 residents near the Guadalhorce river as a precautionary measure. In response, Spanish weather forecaster AEMET issued red alerts for the region.

(With inputs from agencies.)