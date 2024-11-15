Wave of Violence: Sinaloa's Tragic Toll

The authorities in Sinaloa, Mexico, are probing the deaths of 14 people whose bodies were found near Culiacan, according to a statement released on Thursday. The investigation comes amid heightened violence in the region.

Mexico is witnessing a surge in cartel-related violence, with incidents in Sinaloa accounting for many of the hundreds killed. The violence is not confined to Sinaloa and extends to other regions.

In Queretaro, a brutal attack over the weekend resulted in 10 fatalities at a bar, highlighting the widespread nature of the unrest. The ongoing conflict raises concerns about safety and security in affected areas.

(With inputs from agencies.)