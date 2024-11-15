Chandigarh Faces Severe Air Pollution Crisis
Chandigarh and several areas in Haryana recorded very poor air quality, with Chandigarh's AQI reaching 327. Neighboring Punjab fared slightly better. The deterioration in air quality is often blamed on stubble burning post-paddy harvest. Farmers burn crop residue for quick field clearance for Rabi sowing.
Chandigarh and various locations in Haryana experienced significantly poor air quality on Friday, according to the Central Pollution Control Board's Sameer app data. The air quality index (AQI) in Chandigarh reached 327 by 10 a.m.
This marks a concerning development after the city's AQI plunged into the 'severe' category on Thursday for the first time this season. Surrounding urban centers in Haryana, such as Gurugram, Bhiwani, and Sonipat, also faced similar air quality challenges.
In contrast, Punjab's air quality was slightly healthier but remains a concern, attributed to stubble burning practices following the paddy harvest. Farmers clear fields rapidly to prepare for swift Rabi crop sowing, exacerbating air pollution in the region.
