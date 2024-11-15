Chandigarh Faces Severe Air Pollution Crisis

Chandigarh and various locations in Haryana experienced significantly poor air quality on Friday, according to the Central Pollution Control Board's Sameer app data. The air quality index (AQI) in Chandigarh reached 327 by 10 a.m.

This marks a concerning development after the city's AQI plunged into the 'severe' category on Thursday for the first time this season. Surrounding urban centers in Haryana, such as Gurugram, Bhiwani, and Sonipat, also faced similar air quality challenges.

In contrast, Punjab's air quality was slightly healthier but remains a concern, attributed to stubble burning practices following the paddy harvest. Farmers clear fields rapidly to prepare for swift Rabi crop sowing, exacerbating air pollution in the region.

(With inputs from agencies.)