Ramky Infrastructure Achieves Profit Surge Despite Monsoon Challenges

Ramky Infrastructure Limited reported a 17% rise in consolidated PAT and an 8% increase in EBITDA for Q2FY25, overcoming monsoon-related obstacles. Despite a 9% revenue dip, effective project execution boosted profitability. The company expects to maintain a progressive trend due to a strong order book.

Ramky Infrastructure Limited has reported a notable upswing in profits despite facing significant challenges due to heavy monsoon rains. The Hyderabad-based company, known for its expertise in industrial and urban infrastructure, showcased a 17% increase in consolidated profit after tax (PAT) and an 8% rise in EBITDA for Q2FY25.

While heavy rains resulted in a 9% revenue decline, robust project execution led to enhanced profitability, with standalone profits increasing by over 12% and consolidated profits by around 17%. Ramky remains confident that a strong order book will sustain future growth, according to MD Y R Nagaraja.

Established in 1994, Ramky Infrastructure focuses on sectors like water, wastewater treatment, and urban infrastructure development. The company holds key ISO certifications for its quality and environmental management systems, highlighting its commitment to development and environmental concerns.

