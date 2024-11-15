Tragedy at Villafranca Nursing Home: Fatal Fire Claims Lives

In a devastating incident, a fire broke out at a nursing home near Zaragoza, Spain, claiming at least 10 lives, local authorities reported on Friday.

The tragedy unfolded in the early hours in Villafranca de Ebro, approximately 28 kilometers from the city, leaving two individuals in critical condition.

Though the fire's cause remains undetermined, local media suggest that smoke inhalation was likely the main cause of death among the 82 residents, who were mostly affected by dementia and mental health issues.

Volga Ramirez, mayor of Villafranca de Ebro, suggested that intense smoke rather than flames led to the fatalities. Jorge Azcon, head of the regional government of Aragon, confirmed the incident and canceled all regional government events, while Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez expressed his profound shock.

This tragedy occurred weeks after the deadliest flash floods in Spain's Valencia region, which claimed over 200 lives and devastated countless homes, marking a turbulent period for the nation.

