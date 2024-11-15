Left Menu

Tragedy at Villafranca Nursing Home: Fatal Fire Claims Lives

A tragic fire at a nursing home near Zaragoza, Spain, resulted in at least 10 fatalities and multiple injuries. Early reports suggest smoke inhalation as the primary cause of death. The incident follows recent floods in Spain's Valencia region, compounding a string of national tragedies.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Madrid | Updated: 15-11-2024 16:34 IST | Created: 15-11-2024 16:20 IST
Tragedy at Villafranca Nursing Home: Fatal Fire Claims Lives
fire accident Image Credit:
  • Country:
  • Spain

In a devastating incident, a fire broke out at a nursing home near Zaragoza, Spain, claiming at least 10 lives, local authorities reported on Friday.

The tragedy unfolded in the early hours in Villafranca de Ebro, approximately 28 kilometers from the city, leaving two individuals in critical condition.

Though the fire's cause remains undetermined, local media suggest that smoke inhalation was likely the main cause of death among the 82 residents, who were mostly affected by dementia and mental health issues.

Volga Ramirez, mayor of Villafranca de Ebro, suggested that intense smoke rather than flames led to the fatalities. Jorge Azcon, head of the regional government of Aragon, confirmed the incident and canceled all regional government events, while Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez expressed his profound shock.

This tragedy occurred weeks after the deadliest flash floods in Spain's Valencia region, which claimed over 200 lives and devastated countless homes, marking a turbulent period for the nation.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Biden and Xi's Strategic Dialogue: Navigating the Future of US-China Relations

Biden and Xi's Strategic Dialogue: Navigating the Future of US-China Relatio...

 United States
2
FBI Raids Polymarket CEO's Home Amid Election Bet Controversy

FBI Raids Polymarket CEO's Home Amid Election Bet Controversy

 Global
3
Legal Battle: Which? Challenges Apple's iCloud Practices

Legal Battle: Which? Challenges Apple's iCloud Practices

 United Kingdom
4
Sri Lanka's Election: A Decisive Moment in Economic Recovery

Sri Lanka's Election: A Decisive Moment in Economic Recovery

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How Rising Costs Deepen Poverty in Côte d'Ivoire and Impact Families

From Waste to Savings: How Subtle Reminders are Shaping Sustainable Workplaces

A New Growth Path for Rwanda: Private Sector, Resilience, and Inclusive Development

Safeguarding Sri Lanka’s Coastal Economy: A Path to Resilient Fisheries and Communities

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024