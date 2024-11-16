Elephant Herd Raids Crops in Village Near Sanamavu Reserve
A herd of elephants from the Sanamavu reserve forest invaded nearby villages, causing damage to standing crops. Although this is a seasonal occurrence, officials have measures in place to manage the situation and guide the elephants back into the forest.
- Country:
- India
A herd of elephants from the Sanamavu reserve forest area caused a stir on Saturday as they invaded nearby villages, leaving a trail of damaged crops in their wake. Local officials reported that the elephants had entered the villages early in the morning before retreating to the forest peripheries later in the day.
According to officials, this seasonal incident is not uncommon in the area. Efforts are routinely made to drive the elephants back into the forest whenever such occurrences happen, ensuring minimal impact on both the wildlife and the local agriculture.
The agricultural community remains on high alert during this season, as elephant raids can lead to significant crop losses. Officials continue to monitor the situation closely to mitigate any further damage.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Tensions Rise Over UNRWA Office Damage in West Bank Amid Israeli Dispute
Officials say a roof collapse at a railway station in northern Serbia has killed at least 8 people, reports AP.
Hydroponic Weed Bust: Officials Seize 7.096 Kg from Bangkok Passengers
Death toll from Israeli strikes on central Gaza on Thursday rises to 25, reports AP, citing Palestinian hospital officials. GRS GRS
Two non-local persons shot at by militants in Jammu and Kashmir's Budgam district, say officials.