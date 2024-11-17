Left Menu

Inferno Erupts in Delhi's Shoe Factory

A significant fire engulfed a shoe factory in the Ghevra area of northwest Delhi early Sunday. The Delhi Fire Services efficiently managed the situation with 30 fire tenders, reporting no casualties and ensuring the blaze was under control with cooling operations ongoing.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 17-11-2024 10:48 IST | Created: 17-11-2024 10:48 IST
An enormous blaze erupted in a shoe factory in the northwest Delhi's Ghevra locality early Sunday morning, a spokesperson for the Delhi Fire Services confirmed.

Fortunately, there were no casualties reported in the incident.

Emergency services received the distress call at 2:35 am, prompting an immediate dispatch of 30 fire tenders to the scene. The fire has since been brought under control, and cooling operations are currently in progress to prevent flare-ups.

