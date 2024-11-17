Inferno Erupts in Delhi's Shoe Factory

An enormous blaze erupted in a shoe factory in the northwest Delhi's Ghevra locality early Sunday morning, a spokesperson for the Delhi Fire Services confirmed.

Fortunately, there were no casualties reported in the incident.

Emergency services received the distress call at 2:35 am, prompting an immediate dispatch of 30 fire tenders to the scene. The fire has since been brought under control, and cooling operations are currently in progress to prevent flare-ups.

(With inputs from agencies.)