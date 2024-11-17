Left Menu

India Calls Out Developed Nations at COP29: Climate Action Delays Unacceptable

At COP29 in Baku, India criticized developed countries for delaying climate action and shifting goalposts, emphasizing the need for financial and technological support to combat climate change in developing nations. Neelesh Sah emphasized the impact on developing nations and the importance of respecting each country's climate goals.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Baku | Updated: 17-11-2024 13:45 IST | Created: 17-11-2024 13:45 IST
India's deputy lead negotiator, Neelesh Sah, expressed frustration over the repeated delays and shifting goalposts by countries that historically contributed the most to greenhouse gas emissions.

Developing nations, Sah asserted, find it increasingly challenging to meet their climate goals without the necessary resources, a situation exacerbated by the inequitable consumption of the global carbon budget.

