India Calls Out Developed Nations at COP29: Climate Action Delays Unacceptable

At the COP29 summit in Baku, tensions rose as India criticized developed countries for their inaction on climate change, urging financial and technological support for developing nations.

India's deputy lead negotiator, Neelesh Sah, expressed frustration over the repeated delays and shifting goalposts by countries that historically contributed the most to greenhouse gas emissions.

Developing nations, Sah asserted, find it increasingly challenging to meet their climate goals without the necessary resources, a situation exacerbated by the inequitable consumption of the global carbon budget.

