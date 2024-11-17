Left Menu

Methane Madness: Tropical Wetlands Fuel Climate Concerns

Recent studies show a significant rise in methane emissions from tropical wetlands, surpassing previous estimates and contributing to high atmospheric methane levels. This increase pressures governments to accelerate cuts in fossil fuel and agricultural emissions to meet climate goals, as methane is a potent greenhouse gas.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 17-11-2024 17:52 IST | Created: 17-11-2024 17:52 IST
Methane Madness: Tropical Wetlands Fuel Climate Concerns
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Recent research reveals a worrying surge in methane emissions from tropical wetlands, casting doubt on global climate targets. These wetlands, rich in carbon, are releasing methane at an unprecedented rate, a phenomenon attributed to rising temperatures and increased rainfall.

Scientists have identified tropical regions as the primary contributors to this spike in emissions, with the Congo, Southeast Asia, and the Amazon being the most significant sources. Data shows wetland emissions are 500,000 tonnes higher per year than projected, setting alarm bells ringing among climate scientists.

With methane being 80 times more potent than CO2 in heat trapping over 20 years, the impact is considerable. As solutions are sought, governments face mounting pressure to implement profound emission cuts to adhere to international climate accords.

(With inputs from agencies.)

