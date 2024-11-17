Methane Madness: Tropical Wetlands Fuel Climate Concerns

Recent research reveals a worrying surge in methane emissions from tropical wetlands, casting doubt on global climate targets. These wetlands, rich in carbon, are releasing methane at an unprecedented rate, a phenomenon attributed to rising temperatures and increased rainfall.

Scientists have identified tropical regions as the primary contributors to this spike in emissions, with the Congo, Southeast Asia, and the Amazon being the most significant sources. Data shows wetland emissions are 500,000 tonnes higher per year than projected, setting alarm bells ringing among climate scientists.

With methane being 80 times more potent than CO2 in heat trapping over 20 years, the impact is considerable. As solutions are sought, governments face mounting pressure to implement profound emission cuts to adhere to international climate accords.

