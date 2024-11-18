Biden's Historic Amazon Tour Highlights Climate Battle

Joe Biden made history as the first sitting U.S. president to set foot in the Amazon rainforest, spotlighting the critical issue of climate change—a topic often downplayed by President-elect Donald Trump. Biden traveled from Peru to Manaus, Brazil, the largest Amazonian city, where he engaged with local leaders dedicated to rainforest preservation. The president continued his journey to Rio de Janeiro for a G20 summit, where topics such as poverty, global governance, and climate change were discussed.

During his Amazon visit, Biden toured aboard Marine One, witnessing the impact of the worst drought in decades on the Amazon and Rio Negro rivers in Manaus. He was joined by Nobel Laureate Carlos Nobre, who cautioned that deforestation might have already disrupted the Amazon's climate-sustaining weather patterns.

Biden also visited the Museum of the Amazon, meeting Indigenous leaders committed to forest conservation. He stressed the significance of Amazon preservation in fighting climate change due to its carbon dioxide absorption. As part of efforts to combat deforestation, Biden announced an additional $50 million boost to the Amazon Fund, raising the U.S. commitment to $100 million and aiming for $11 billion in annual climate finance.

