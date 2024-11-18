Left Menu

Tragic Hornet Attack Claims Farmer's Life

An 81-year-old man in Naghyar village died after being attacked by hornets while working in a field. Initially treated at a local health center, he was later moved to a medical college where he succumbed to his injuries. Police are investigating the incident.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bilaspur | Updated: 18-11-2024 16:16 IST | Created: 18-11-2024 16:16 IST
  • Country:
  • India

An elderly man lost his life following a hornet attack while tending to his field in Naghyar village, according to local police reports. On Monday, authorities confirmed the death of 81-year-old Nikka Ram, who was attacked by hornets as he cut bushes in the Jhandutta subdivision.

Rescue efforts saw Ram taken to a primary health center in Barsar, but his condition warranted a transfer to Dr. Radhakrishnan Government Medical College in Hamirpur. Tragically, he passed away during treatment, as detailed by Deputy Superintendent of Police Ghumarwin Chandrapal.

The local police have registered a case concerning the incident, and investigations are ongoing to determine further details surrounding the tragic event.

(With inputs from agencies.)

