Tragic Hornet Attack Claims Farmer's Life

An elderly man lost his life following a hornet attack while tending to his field in Naghyar village, according to local police reports. On Monday, authorities confirmed the death of 81-year-old Nikka Ram, who was attacked by hornets as he cut bushes in the Jhandutta subdivision.

Rescue efforts saw Ram taken to a primary health center in Barsar, but his condition warranted a transfer to Dr. Radhakrishnan Government Medical College in Hamirpur. Tragically, he passed away during treatment, as detailed by Deputy Superintendent of Police Ghumarwin Chandrapal.

The local police have registered a case concerning the incident, and investigations are ongoing to determine further details surrounding the tragic event.

