Tanzania Building Collapse: Ongoing Rescue Efforts Amid Tragedy

Rescue teams in Tanzania work to save individuals trapped in a collapsed building in Dar Es Salaam. So far, 13 people have died, while over 80 have been rescued. President Samia Suluhu initiated an audit of buildings in the area, emphasizing adherence to construction regulations.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Daressalaam | Updated: 18-11-2024 16:34 IST | Created: 18-11-2024 16:24 IST
building collapse Image Credit:

Efforts to rescue individuals from a collapsed building in Tanzania's commercial hub extended into a third day, with hopes of saving more trapped victims. The tragedy has resulted in at least 13 fatalities, officials confirmed.

While it remains uncertain how many people are still inside, there is rising concern among residents who have lost contact with loved ones believed to have been in the structure. The building, a four-story edifice hosting numerous shops, crumbled on Saturday morning, sparking frenzied efforts that have so far rescued over 80 individuals.

Tanzanian President Samia Suluhu on Sunday affirmed that more than 20 victims are receiving medical treatment, with the government assuming the medical expenses. She further ordered an audit of all buildings in Dar Es Salaam's Kariakoo area, a trading hotspot, and tasked police with investigating the ownership and permits of the collapsed site. The incident underscores ongoing challenges in adhering to construction standards, particularly during the rainy season.

