Left Menu

Nvidia's Earnings Set Tone for Tech-Driven Market Momentum

U.S. stock futures were mixed as investors, eyeing Nvidia's upcoming earnings report, assessed market momentum following Wall Street's recent dip. Nvidia's performance is crucial to sustaining the tech-driven rally. Major retailers' results and Federal Reserve signals also play pivotal roles. Mixed futures reflect economic and policy uncertainties.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 18-11-2024 16:44 IST | Created: 18-11-2024 16:41 IST
Nvidia's Earnings Set Tone for Tech-Driven Market Momentum
Representative Image Image Credit: Flickr

U.S. stock futures displayed mixed signals on Monday, with investors awaiting pivotal corporate earnings, particularly from tech giant Nvidia, following Wall Street's notable declines last week.

The anticipation that the Federal Reserve might slow down its rate cuts and uncertainties surrounding U.S. President-elect Donald Trump’s cabinet picks triggered a downturn on Friday. The S&P 500 and Nasdaq veered from their record-high trajectories, marking their steepest weekly declines in over two months.

Nvidia's third-quarter earnings, due for release on Wednesday, are expected to be critical for investors gauging the continuation of the AI-fueled tech rally. Nvidia shares dropped 2.7% in premarket trading, with projections indicating an 80% revenue surge to $33 billion. Additionally, other megacaps like Alphabet, Amazon, and Tesla showed gains, reflecting varied investor sentiments.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Diplomacy in Lima: APEC 2023's Uncertain Future

Diplomacy in Lima: APEC 2023's Uncertain Future

 Peru
2
Aftermath of Contested Venezuelan Election: Mass Releases and Continued Unrest

Aftermath of Contested Venezuelan Election: Mass Releases and Continued Unre...

 Global
3
Scotland's Rugby Depth Shines in Crushing Victory Over Portugal

Scotland's Rugby Depth Shines in Crushing Victory Over Portugal

 United Kingdom
4
Australia and U.S.: A New Chapter Begins

Australia and U.S.: A New Chapter Begins

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

World Bank's Guide to Effective Energy Subsidy Reforms: Key Insights & Actions

Mongolia's Path to Sustainable Growth: World Bank Report Outlines Climate Risks and Transition Needs

Djibouti’s Path to Fiscal Stability and Growth: Key Insights from World Bank’s Economic Monitor

Bridging the Gaps: Human Capital Disparities Across the CEMAC Region Highlight Need for Targeted Investments

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024