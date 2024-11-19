Piramal Revanta: Embracing Community Living Amidst Nature
Piramal Realty organized a forest trail at Sanjay Gandhi National Park for Piramal Revanta residents, fostering community living with nature. The event allowed homebuyers to explore nature while forming connections, reinforcing Piramal's commitment to healthy, community-focused development, and highlighting the benefits of biophilic design in urban living.
Piramal Realty recently demonstrated its commitment to fostering community living with nature by organizing an exclusive forest trail for residents of Piramal Revanta in the lush surroundings of the Sanjay Gandhi National Park in Mumbai. Covering a five-kilometer route, the event brought together homebuyers from the serene 12-acre Piramal Revanta ecosystem in Mulund.
The initiative aimed to provide residents a refreshing escape amidst bustling city life while appreciating the natural surroundings. With insights from naturalists and interactive games, participants learned about the rare 'Karvi' bloom and the rich biodiversity of the park, reinforcing the project's focus on biophilic community experiences.
Deepak Raina, a resident, expressed his delight at living close to nature trails, noting the tranquility and unique greenery that make Piramal Revanta a cherished home. Piramal Realty continues to set high standards for residential and commercial developments by integrating nature, ensuring that the benefits of greenery extend to overall well-being.
(With inputs from agencies.)
