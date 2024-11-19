Tragic Accident Claims Three Lives in Himachal Pradesh

In a tragic turn of events, a car accident in Himachal Pradesh's Chamba district led to the unfortunate demise of three family members. The victims, identified as Vijay Kumar, Tripta Devi, and Kamlesh Singh, were returning from a wedding when the incident occurred.

According to Superintendent of Police Chamba, Abhishek Yadav, the accident took place around 12:30 am on the Bharmour-Bharmani road. The driver reportedly lost control of their vehicle, causing it to plunge into a deep gorge. Three passengers died on the spot, while Shiv Kumar and Nandini Devi sustained injuries and were transported to the Civil Hospital in Bharmour.

Shiv Kumar has since been referred to Pandit Jawaharlal Nehru Government Medical College in Chamba for further treatment. Local authorities have launched an investigation into the cause of the accident.

