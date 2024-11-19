Left Menu

Haryana's Mega Cleanliness Drive Targets Illegal Posters

Haryana's Urban Local Bodies department will initiate a mega cleanliness drive to remove illegal advertising materials in 10-15 days. Minister Vipul Goel announced potential legislation against public property defacement, highlighting the government's efforts and successes in tackling the issue through stringent byelaws and enforcement drives.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Chandigarh | Updated: 19-11-2024 19:06 IST | Created: 19-11-2024 19:06 IST
Haryana's Mega Cleanliness Drive Targets Illegal Posters
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Haryana's Urban Local Bodies is set to embark on a major cleanliness campaign in the coming days, aiming to eradicate illegally placed advertisements from public spaces. This announcement came from Minister Vipul Goel at the State Assembly on Tuesday.

During a session addressing concerns over public property defacement, Goel emphasized the government's commitment to addressing this ongoing issue. He proposed the introduction of legislation to crack down on the illegal placement of promotional materials, underscoring the government's firm stance.

The Minister detailed recent efforts under existing laws, including the issuance of over 1,900 notices and the successful removal of over 108,000 illegal ads. The government's strategy includes stringent byelaws and an online auction system to regulate advertisements legally, generating significant revenue.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Keir Starmer Engages with Global Leaders Amid Economic Pressures

Keir Starmer Engages with Global Leaders Amid Economic Pressures

 Global
2
Brendan Carr Appointed FCC Chairman by President-elect Trump

Brendan Carr Appointed FCC Chairman by President-elect Trump

 United States
3
Trump's Diplomatic Stance and South Asian Dynamics

Trump's Diplomatic Stance and South Asian Dynamics

 United States
4
UK's Bold UN Appeal: Stop Sudan Conflict & Aid Gaza

UK's Bold UN Appeal: Stop Sudan Conflict & Aid Gaza

 United Kingdom

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

World Bank's Guide to Effective Energy Subsidy Reforms: Key Insights & Actions

Mongolia's Path to Sustainable Growth: World Bank Report Outlines Climate Risks and Transition Needs

Djibouti’s Path to Fiscal Stability and Growth: Key Insights from World Bank’s Economic Monitor

Bridging the Gaps: Human Capital Disparities Across the CEMAC Region Highlight Need for Targeted Investments

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024