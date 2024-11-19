Haryana's Mega Cleanliness Drive Targets Illegal Posters

Haryana's Urban Local Bodies is set to embark on a major cleanliness campaign in the coming days, aiming to eradicate illegally placed advertisements from public spaces. This announcement came from Minister Vipul Goel at the State Assembly on Tuesday.

During a session addressing concerns over public property defacement, Goel emphasized the government's commitment to addressing this ongoing issue. He proposed the introduction of legislation to crack down on the illegal placement of promotional materials, underscoring the government's firm stance.

The Minister detailed recent efforts under existing laws, including the issuance of over 1,900 notices and the successful removal of over 108,000 illegal ads. The government's strategy includes stringent byelaws and an online auction system to regulate advertisements legally, generating significant revenue.

(With inputs from agencies.)