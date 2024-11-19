Left Menu

Debunking Disappearance Myths: Tungareshwar Wildlife Sanctuary's Real Story

Authorities refute claims about wildlife disappearing from Tungareshwar Wildlife Sanctuary due to encroachments, asserting these are sensationalized and inaccurate. The response highlights misconceptions regarding animal behavior and habitat changes. Tribal encroachments are acknowledged but are legally protected under specific rights. Waterhole closures and rivers' destruction are also dismissed as exaggerations.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 19-11-2024 20:29 IST | Created: 19-11-2024 20:29 IST
  • Country:
  • India

Authorities have dismissed claims that wild animals are vanishing from Tungareshwar Wildlife Sanctuary as 'inaccurate' and 'sensationalised,' following concerns of rampant encroachments. The National Green Tribunal's initial attention on the issue stemmed from reports of unauthorized construction affecting wildlife in Maharashtra's Palghar district.

A forest official, representing the state's Principal Chief Conservator of Forests and Chief Wildlife Warden, stated that assertions of animals disappearing or seeking food in villages were exaggerated. The official emphasized there are no golden foxes in the sanctuary, and golden jackals are also absent from the area.

The official noted urban monkey visits are a typical issue, attributed to human feeding practices common in major cities like Shimla, New Delhi, and Mumbai. Though a leopard strayed from the sanctuary, such behavior remains typical for leopards well-known for adapting to urban settings. Encroachments by tribal communities, within legal rights, and temporary Supreme Court protection for Shri Balayogi Sadanandbaba Ashram, were identified but dismissed as causes for claimed sanctuary degradation.

(With inputs from agencies.)

