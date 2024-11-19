Fiery Devastation in Dal Lake's Backwaters Causes Destruction

A significant fire incident occurred in a residential locality near Dal Lake, leading to the damage of at least six homes, officials reported on Tuesday.

An officer from the Fire and Emergency Services stated that the blaze, which erupted in Abi Gurpora area of Rainawari, has been successfully contained.

While six residential structures were destroyed, thankfully, there have been no injuries. A detailed investigation is in progress to determine the cause of the fire, with a comprehensive report expected soon.

