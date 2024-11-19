Left Menu

South Africa's Vision: Inclusive Growth and AI Focus at G20

President Cyril Ramaphosa announced South Africa's focus on inclusive economic growth, food security, and artificial intelligence during its G20 presidency. This marks the first time an African country will lead the G20. The summit, held in Brazil, highlighted member nations' commitment to accelerate climate targets to achieve net zero emissions.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 19-11-2024 22:05 IST | Created: 19-11-2024 22:05 IST
South Africa's Vision: Inclusive Growth and AI Focus at G20
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

At the G20 summit in Brazil, President Cyril Ramaphosa declared South Africa's commitment to promoting inclusive economic growth, food security, and advancements in artificial intelligence during its presidency of the group.

South Africa takes the reins from Brazil, marking a historical first—Africa's inaugural leadership of the G20. Brazilian President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva called for urgent action on climate change, urging countries to meet net zero climate targets ahead of schedule.

President Ramaphosa emphasized the pursuit of economic equity and sustainable development, promising that South Africa would work to address the priorities of the African Continent and the Global South in the international arena.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
CM Yadav Rallys for BJP in Maharashtra as Elections Loom

CM Yadav Rallys for BJP in Maharashtra as Elections Loom

 India
2
High-Stakes Battle Concludes: Maharashtra and Jharkhand Set for Crucial Polls

High-Stakes Battle Concludes: Maharashtra and Jharkhand Set for Crucial Poll...

 India
3
Numerous children have been injured by a vehicle at a school gate in central China, AP reports quoting state media.

Numerous children have been injured by a vehicle at a school gate in central...

 Global
4
Hong Kong Court Jails Pro-Democracy Activist for a Decade

Hong Kong Court Jails Pro-Democracy Activist for a Decade

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

World Bank's Guide to Effective Energy Subsidy Reforms: Key Insights & Actions

Mongolia's Path to Sustainable Growth: World Bank Report Outlines Climate Risks and Transition Needs

Djibouti’s Path to Fiscal Stability and Growth: Key Insights from World Bank’s Economic Monitor

Bridging the Gaps: Human Capital Disparities Across the CEMAC Region Highlight Need for Targeted Investments

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024