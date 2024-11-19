South Africa's Vision: Inclusive Growth and AI Focus at G20

At the G20 summit in Brazil, President Cyril Ramaphosa declared South Africa's commitment to promoting inclusive economic growth, food security, and advancements in artificial intelligence during its presidency of the group.

South Africa takes the reins from Brazil, marking a historical first—Africa's inaugural leadership of the G20. Brazilian President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva called for urgent action on climate change, urging countries to meet net zero climate targets ahead of schedule.

President Ramaphosa emphasized the pursuit of economic equity and sustainable development, promising that South Africa would work to address the priorities of the African Continent and the Global South in the international arena.

(With inputs from agencies.)