Toilet Super Spots: Indore's Innovative Cleanliness Campaign

In a novel initiative unveiled on World Toilet Day, over one lakh individuals participated in a campaign encouraging selfies in front of toilets in Indore, India's cleanest city.

Launched by the Indore Municipal Corporation, the 'Toilet Super Spots' campaign aims to enhance cleanliness and upkeep at more than 700 public toilets and urinals, as well as slum indoor toilets.

According to Mayor Pushyamitra Bhargava, Indore stands as the only city in India guaranteeing public toilet cleanliness, urging citizens to utilize them and photograph themselves if satisfied.

(With inputs from agencies.)