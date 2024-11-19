Left Menu

Toilet Super Spots: Indore's Innovative Cleanliness Campaign

The Indore Municipal Corporation launched a unique campaign titled 'Toilet Super Spots' on World Toilet Day, encouraging over one lakh people to take selfies in front of public toilets. This initiative aims to promote cleanliness and maintenance of over 700 public and slum toilets in Indore.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Indore | Updated: 19-11-2024 23:08 IST | Created: 19-11-2024 23:08 IST
  Country:
  • India

In a novel initiative unveiled on World Toilet Day, over one lakh individuals participated in a campaign encouraging selfies in front of toilets in Indore, India's cleanest city.

Launched by the Indore Municipal Corporation, the 'Toilet Super Spots' campaign aims to enhance cleanliness and upkeep at more than 700 public toilets and urinals, as well as slum indoor toilets.

According to Mayor Pushyamitra Bhargava, Indore stands as the only city in India guaranteeing public toilet cleanliness, urging citizens to utilize them and photograph themselves if satisfied.

(With inputs from agencies.)

