Mapping the Universe: DESI Unveils Cosmic Secrets

Scientists using the DESI instrument have traced the cosmos' structure over the past 11 billion years, confirming Einstein's predictions about gravity's behavior. The study reveals dark energy as a dynamic force, influencing the universe's ongoing expansion. This discovery is crucial in understanding the cosmos' evolution.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 20-11-2024 06:30 IST | Created: 20-11-2024 06:30 IST
An international team of scientists has tracked the growth of the cosmos' structure over 11 billion years, offering the most precise test yet of how gravity operates at massive scales—confirming Albert Einstein's predictions.

The findings, derived from a lengthy study on dark energy, used data from the Dark Energy Spectroscopic Instrument (DESI) at Arizona's Kitt Peak National Observatory, capable of capturing light from 5,000 galaxies simultaneously. The study underlines the role of dark energy in accelerating the universe's expansion.

New DESI data suggests that dark energy, previously thought stable, is actually dynamic and weakening. This revelation could reshape our understanding of the universe's future evolution, pivoting from an eternally accelerating expansion to a more complex trajectory, according to scientists from the DESI collaboration.

(With inputs from agencies.)

