Delhi Implements Work-From-Home Amid Severe Air Pollution Emergency

Amidst alarming air pollution levels in Delhi, the government has ordered half of its workforce to work from home. This precautionary measure comes as the Air Quality Index soared to a 'severe' level, recording a figure of 426. Essential services such as healthcare, transportation, and law enforcement will remain fully operational.

The drastic step affects approximately 1.4 lakh employees across 80 departments. Delhi government environment minister, Gopal Rai, urged private organisations to adopt similar remote working strategies to mitigate pollution. He suggested altering office hours to reduce peak hour vehicle emissions, emphasising the environmental benefits of these adjustments.

Stage IV of the Graded Response Action Plan has been enacted, involving a ban on construction activities, curbs on diesel vehicles, and the shutdown of schools. Rai critiqued neighbouring BJP-led states for their lack of initiatives to address air pollution problems that impact Delhi. The measures reflect an ongoing effort to reduce pollution levels in the city.

