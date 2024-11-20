Supreme Court Urges Swift Completion of Kaziranga Elevated Corridor

The Supreme Court has called for an expedited completion of a 34-kilometer elevated corridor within Kaziranga National Park, a move intended to safeguard its rich wildlife, notably one-horned rhinoceroses. The court underscored its expectation towards the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) to prioritize the corridor's swift construction.

The Assam government informed the justices that a detailed project report is underway. The Ministry of Road Transport and Highways has categorized the project as a priority. This complex corridor will create a bridge over wildlife habitats, ensuring safe passage for animals between forest divisions.

In its deliberations, the Supreme Court also considered the environmental impact raised by mining activities in adjacent areas. It praised efforts by the Karbi Anglong Autonomous Council to curb unlawful mining, acknowledging their role in protecting the national park's fragile ecosystem.

(With inputs from agencies.)