Typhoons, Hurricanes, and the Climate Change Conundrum

Climate change is under scrutiny as unusual patterns of typhoons in the West Pacific and hurricanes in the Atlantic prompt global concern.

During the COP29 talks in Azerbaijan, while nations negotiated a new climate financing package, the Philippines dealt with its sixth deadly typhoon in a month. Meanwhile, the United States grappled with two devastating hurricanes. Although scientists debate how climate change is impacting storm seasons, higher sea temperatures are seen as a catalyst for stronger storms, according to a 2023 IPCC report.

Experts suggest strong atmospheric influences could be driving this year's unusual storm patterns, while the link to climate change remains complex. Research continues to explore the effects of warming seas on storm intensity and frequency.

