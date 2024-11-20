Left Menu

Typhoons, Hurricanes, and the Climate Change Conundrum

An unusual pattern of typhoons in the West Pacific and hurricanes in the Atlantic raises concerns about climate change's influence on storm severity. Nations discuss climate financing at COP29, while scientists explore warming sea temperatures' role in storm intensity, despite inconclusive links to increased storm frequency.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 20-11-2024 16:44 IST | Created: 20-11-2024 16:44 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Climate change is under scrutiny as unusual patterns of typhoons in the West Pacific and hurricanes in the Atlantic prompt global concern.

During the COP29 talks in Azerbaijan, while nations negotiated a new climate financing package, the Philippines dealt with its sixth deadly typhoon in a month. Meanwhile, the United States grappled with two devastating hurricanes. Although scientists debate how climate change is impacting storm seasons, higher sea temperatures are seen as a catalyst for stronger storms, according to a 2023 IPCC report.

Experts suggest strong atmospheric influences could be driving this year's unusual storm patterns, while the link to climate change remains complex. Research continues to explore the effects of warming seas on storm intensity and frequency.

(With inputs from agencies.)

