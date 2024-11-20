Leopard Meat Consumption Sparks Outcry in Odisha
In Odisha's Nuapada district, two individuals were arrested for allegedly killing a leopard and consuming its meat. This act has drawn significant condemnation from Principal Chief Conservator of Forests Susanta Nanda, who labeled the behavior as barbaric and called for the ostracism of the offenders.
In a shocking incident in Odisha's Nuapada district, two individuals have been accused of killing a leopard and consuming its meat, forest officials reported on Wednesday.
Principal Chief Conservator of Forests (PCCF) Susanta Nanda has strongly condemned the act, stating that those responsible should face social ostracism.
The arrest was made after forest officials discovered the severed head, skin, and meat of the leopard in Komna forest range. The alleged perpetrators had initially set traps to hunt wild boars, but a leopard fell prey instead. Nanda described this as a unique and barbaric occurrence.
