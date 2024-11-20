Left Menu

Smart Parking Revolution: NDMC Embraces FASTag Technology

The New Delhi Municipal Council (NDMC) is integrating FASTag technology across its parking facilities to modernize urban infrastructure. This initiative aims to streamline parking operations, enhance user convenience, and promote transparency. It reflects NDMC's commitment to creating a smart, sustainable, and citizen-friendly city.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 20-11-2024 19:47 IST | Created: 20-11-2024 19:47 IST
Smart Parking Revolution: NDMC Embraces FASTag Technology
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The New Delhi Municipal Council (NDMC) announced an ambitious plan to integrate FASTag technology across its parking facilities, enhancing urban infrastructure. This move is set to streamline parking operations, enhance user convenience, and promote transparency in public services, highlighted in an official NDMC statement.

Vice Chairman Kuljeet Singh Chahal revealed plans to expand parking capacity from 150 to 175 sites, accommodating up to 11,000 cars, 5,000 two-wheelers, and 200 buses. Areas like Tolstoy Marg and Connaught Place will benefit from the expanded facilities. Additionally, cashless payments will offer discounts to encourage digital financial transactions, reducing reliance on cash systems.

The initiative includes real-time parking updates and automated enforcement. Plans for multi-level parking at Gole Market and stack parking in high-demand areas are underway. This reflects the NDMC's commitment to a smart, sustainable, citizen-friendly city, enhancing New Delhi's global status.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
CM Yadav Rallys for BJP in Maharashtra as Elections Loom

CM Yadav Rallys for BJP in Maharashtra as Elections Loom

 India
2
High-Stakes Battle Concludes: Maharashtra and Jharkhand Set for Crucial Polls

High-Stakes Battle Concludes: Maharashtra and Jharkhand Set for Crucial Poll...

 India
3
Numerous children have been injured by a vehicle at a school gate in central China, AP reports quoting state media.

Numerous children have been injured by a vehicle at a school gate in central...

 Global
4
Hong Kong Court Jails Pro-Democracy Activist for a Decade

Hong Kong Court Jails Pro-Democracy Activist for a Decade

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Breaking Barriers: The Impact of Parenthood on Women’s Employment in Indonesia

Unraveling Monetary Policy Puzzles in Emerging Economies: A Forward-Looking Approach

Digital Transformation in Human Development: Opportunities and Challenges in ECA

A Smarter Approach to Safety: Cognitive Therapy’s Impact on Jail Violence

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024