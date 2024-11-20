Smart Parking Revolution: NDMC Embraces FASTag Technology

The New Delhi Municipal Council (NDMC) announced an ambitious plan to integrate FASTag technology across its parking facilities, enhancing urban infrastructure. This move is set to streamline parking operations, enhance user convenience, and promote transparency in public services, highlighted in an official NDMC statement.

Vice Chairman Kuljeet Singh Chahal revealed plans to expand parking capacity from 150 to 175 sites, accommodating up to 11,000 cars, 5,000 two-wheelers, and 200 buses. Areas like Tolstoy Marg and Connaught Place will benefit from the expanded facilities. Additionally, cashless payments will offer discounts to encourage digital financial transactions, reducing reliance on cash systems.

The initiative includes real-time parking updates and automated enforcement. Plans for multi-level parking at Gole Market and stack parking in high-demand areas are underway. This reflects the NDMC's commitment to a smart, sustainable, citizen-friendly city, enhancing New Delhi's global status.

(With inputs from agencies.)