Nature-Based Solutions: The Key to Tackling Climate Change

As world leaders gather in Azerbaijan for COP29, the emphasis is on climate change solutions, with nature-based solutions (NbS) taking center stage. With 2024 poised to be a record-breaking hot year, the urgency to act has never been greater.

Governments are eyeing nature-based strategies like wildlife corridors and wetland restoration, which are not only cost-effective but also essential in sequestering carbon and fostering biodiversity. These solutions offer a viable alternative to conventional infrastructure, safeguarding human systems against climate-related impacts.

Financial frameworks need adjustments, with calls to redirect subsidies towards NbS and integrate these natural assets into financial systems. Investing in biodiversity credits could further drive this shift, engaging both public and private sectors in sustainable development.

(With inputs from agencies.)