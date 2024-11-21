Left Menu

India Takes the Lead in Global Climate Initiatives at COP29

At COP29 in Baku, Environment Minister Bhupendra Yadav highlighted India's pivotal role in global climate action. With new operational standards under Article 6, India commits to ambitious climate goals, promotes carbon credits, and advocates for sustainable consumption. Despite challenges, India exceeds targets and leads green initiatives.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 21-11-2024 19:26 IST | Created: 21-11-2024 19:26 IST
India is asserting itself as a leader in global climate initiatives, according to Environment Minister Bhupendra Yadav. Speaking at a recent FICCI event, Yadav emphasized India's efforts to shape global carbon markets while maintaining its developmental goals.

At the ongoing COP29 summit in Baku, Yadav revealed that Article 6.4 will see full implementation, facilitating international collaboration to reduce carbon emissions. A landmark decision has been made, adopting operational standards for a carbon market under the Paris Agreement.

India has exceeded its climate targets, achieving a 40% reduction in carbon emissions intensity and expanding renewable capacity by 45% before the 2030 deadline. The country continues to advocate for sustainable consumption patterns, setting an example for developed nations.

