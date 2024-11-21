India Takes the Lead in Global Climate Initiatives at COP29

India is asserting itself as a leader in global climate initiatives, according to Environment Minister Bhupendra Yadav. Speaking at a recent FICCI event, Yadav emphasized India's efforts to shape global carbon markets while maintaining its developmental goals.

At the ongoing COP29 summit in Baku, Yadav revealed that Article 6.4 will see full implementation, facilitating international collaboration to reduce carbon emissions. A landmark decision has been made, adopting operational standards for a carbon market under the Paris Agreement.

India has exceeded its climate targets, achieving a 40% reduction in carbon emissions intensity and expanding renewable capacity by 45% before the 2030 deadline. The country continues to advocate for sustainable consumption patterns, setting an example for developed nations.

(With inputs from agencies.)