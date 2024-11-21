Left Menu

CAQM Sharpens Measures Against Pollution Gaps

The Commission for Air Quality Management (CAQM) has issued directives to enhance pollution mitigation efforts in the NCR, emphasizing stringent enforcement of the Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP). The measures include improved fire incident management, increased inspections, and stronger action against pollution control violators, with a focus on NCR states.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 21-11-2024 22:13 IST | Created: 21-11-2024 22:13 IST
  • Country:
  • India

The Commission for Air Quality Management (CAQM) has intensified its efforts to address pollution gaps in the National Capital Region (NCR), issuing new directives to enhance the enforcement of the Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP). The 18th meeting of the CAQM's Sub-Committee on Safeguarding and Enforcement focused on sector-specific state actions, ensuring compliance across the NCR, Delhi, and Punjab.

Punjab and Haryana were directed to synchronize efforts between legal actions and Environmental Compensation (EC) collections and to rapidly verify fire incidents within 24 hours, aiming for stricter implementation of measures to halt paddy stubble burning. Delhi-NCR states were ordered to intensify inspections, halt unauthorized construction and demolition activities, and take firm action against pollution violators according to GRAP guidelines.

Additional mandates include impounding expired vehicles, ensuring valid Pollution Under Control certificates, and resolving public complaints swiftly. CAQM highlighted the need for Supreme Court guidelines compliance on brick kilns, improved waste management, and traffic control. It warned officials of potential accountability under the CAQM Act for any enforcement lapses.

(With inputs from agencies.)

