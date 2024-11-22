Left Menu

Rich Nations' Climate Finance Proposal Falls Short

In a move during the UN climate conference, wealthy countries propose increasing climate finance for developing nations to USD 250 billion annually by 2035. This offer comes amidst criticism for being inadequate compared to the demands of climate policy experts who foresee a strong backlash from developing countries.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Baku | Updated: 22-11-2024 20:00 IST | Created: 22-11-2024 20:00 IST
Rich Nations' Climate Finance Proposal Falls Short
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Azerbaijan

In the waning hours of the UN climate conference, affluent nations put forth a proposal to boost climate finance for developing countries from USD 100 billion to USD 250 billion per year by 2035. However, this offer remains vastly insufficient against the trillions required to combat the worsening climate crisis, according to critics.

A new draft unveiling concrete numbers emerged, marking a significant development after weeks of negotiations. Yet, the proposal fell short of the USD 1.3 trillion annually sought by developing nations. This sum is intended to be mobilized through a combination of public, private, bilateral, and multilateral sources, rather than relying solely on the public coffers of developed countries.

The draft is part of ongoing negotiations to fulfill obligations under the 2015 Paris Agreement, aiming to restrict global temperature rise. Climate experts and observers have slammed the proposition as detrimental to developing countries. Meanwhile, nations like India assert the need for adequate financial support for mitigating climate change impacts in the developing world.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Power Play: Ortega's Move to Cement Control

Power Play: Ortega's Move to Cement Control

 Global
2
Merkel's Diplomatic Dance with Trump: Lessons from the Pope

Merkel's Diplomatic Dance with Trump: Lessons from the Pope

 Global
3
EU Parliament Secures Right-Leaning Commission Amid Political Tensions

EU Parliament Secures Right-Leaning Commission Amid Political Tensions

 Belgium
4
U.S. Senate Blocks Halt on Weapon Sales to Israel

U.S. Senate Blocks Halt on Weapon Sales to Israel

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Transforming Global Development Through Low-Carbon Innovation and Inclusive Policies

The Cost of Neglect: Maternal Mental Health and Developmental Deficits in Pakistan

Growing Sustainability: The SRP’s Role in Shaping the Future of Rice Farming

Towards Cleaner Trade: Advancing Green Ports and Zero-Emission Trucks for Sustainability

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024