North Chennai's Tidel Park: Transforming the IT Landscape

The opening of Tidel Park in North Chennai represents a significant milestone in the area's development as a burgeoning information technology center, as highlighted by real estate consultant Knight Frank India.

According to Srinivas Anikipatti, Knight Frank India's executive director for Tamil Nadu and Kerala, the park's strategic location and modern infrastructure are set to drive economic growth and increase employment opportunities.

Chief Minister M K Stalin officially inaugurated the 21-story facility, constructed at a cost of Rs 330 crore, in Tiruvallur district. The government announced that the park will initially create 6,000 jobs in IT and IT-enabled services, furthering IT growth in northern Tamil Nadu.

(With inputs from agencies.)