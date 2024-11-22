Left Menu

Mountains of Waste: Delhi's Environmental Crisis Unveiled

The National Green Tribunal has asked for responses from Delhi's Municipal Commissioner and others over accumulating garbage in the capital, with new mounds as tall as 13-storey buildings. The waste mountain near Bawana's waste-to-energy plant raises concerns about environmental compliance and solid waste management effectiveness.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 22-11-2024 21:49 IST | Created: 22-11-2024 21:49 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The National Green Tribunal has demanded answers from the Municipal Corporation of Delhi over concerning garbage accumulation. New waste mounds, as tall as 13-storey buildings, have emerged near Singhola and Bawana.

Investigations were launched after a report highlighted the growing 'waste mountain' near the Narela-Bawana waste-to-energy plant, remnants of past disputes and delays. The site was originally intended to handle 4,000 tonnes of waste per day since its commissioning in 2017. Local skepticism persists regarding its effectiveness.

The tribunal flagged potential breaches of solid waste and environmental protection regulations. A notice was issued to involved parties, including the Delhi Pollution Control Committee and relevant authorities, requesting a detailed response by March 3.

(With inputs from agencies.)

