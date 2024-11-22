Mountains of Waste: Delhi's Environmental Crisis Unveiled

The National Green Tribunal has demanded answers from the Municipal Corporation of Delhi over concerning garbage accumulation. New waste mounds, as tall as 13-storey buildings, have emerged near Singhola and Bawana.

Investigations were launched after a report highlighted the growing 'waste mountain' near the Narela-Bawana waste-to-energy plant, remnants of past disputes and delays. The site was originally intended to handle 4,000 tonnes of waste per day since its commissioning in 2017. Local skepticism persists regarding its effectiveness.

The tribunal flagged potential breaches of solid waste and environmental protection regulations. A notice was issued to involved parties, including the Delhi Pollution Control Committee and relevant authorities, requesting a detailed response by March 3.

