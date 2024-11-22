Left Menu

Illegal Parking Bust: Green Belt Violations in Gurugram

Authorities acted against illegal parking on a green belt in Gurugram's Sector 18, involving a joint operation by the chief minister flying squad and GMDA. Operator Rakesh Rana charged Rs 80 per vehicle. An FIR was filed, and cash, parking slips were seized.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Gurugram | Updated: 22-11-2024 23:56 IST | Created: 22-11-2024 23:56 IST
  • Country:
  • India

On Friday, an illegal parking operation was dismantled in Sector 18, Gurugram, as part of a cooperative effort between the chief minister flying squad and the Gurugram Metropolitan Development Authority (GMDA).

Officials apprehended operator Rakesh Rana, who was reportedly charging Rs 80 per vehicle to use the unauthorized space, and seized Rs 2,930 along with parking slips.

The illegal activity was highlighted by GMDA's Junior Engineer Ashish Tyagi, prompting a raid that confirmed the misuse of the green belt for parking purposes without appropriate documentation, prompting legal action.

(With inputs from agencies.)

