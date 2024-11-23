Power Struggles: How Unreliable Grids put Vulnerable Texans at Risk

In the aftermath of Hurricane Beryl's devastation in Houston, Kimberly Rubit diligently protected her disabled daughter, Mary, amid a 10-day power outage.

Experts highlight the rising threat of prolonged outages for vulnerable populations as climate-driven storms increase in severity. Criticism mounts over utility companies and their preparedness.

Texas legislators contemplate stricter regulations for assisted living facilities to ensure adequate emergency resources and safeguard residents during extreme weather events.

