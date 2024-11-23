Maharashtra Election Results Boost Adani's Dharavi Redevelopment Project

The recent election results in Maharashtra have provided a significant boost to the Gautam Adani-led Dharavi redevelopment project, which plans to transform Mumbai's sprawling slum into a modern urban district.

The ruling BJP coalition's victory eases concerns over potential opposition-led scrapping of the $3-billion initiative. The project promises free housing for eligible residents and aims to set a global standard for slum redevelopment.

Despite controversy and allegations of favoritism, supporters assert that the redevelopment will lead to economic and environmental improvements, benefiting thousands of Dharavi inhabitants.

