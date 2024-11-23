Left Menu

Revolutionizing Rain Measurement: A Technological Leap in the Himalayas

The Indian Institute of Tropical Meteorology-Pune has installed a state-of-the-art disdrometer at Gaggal Airport in Dharamsala, marking a significant milestone for the Himalayan region. This sophisticated technology will enhance understanding of local precipitation patterns, improve weather models, and boost aviation safety.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Dharamshala | Updated: 23-11-2024 19:48 IST | Created: 23-11-2024 19:48 IST
Revolutionizing Rain Measurement: A Technological Leap in the Himalayas
  • Country:
  • India

The Indian Institute of Tropical Meteorology-Pune marked a landmark achievement on Saturday with the installation of an advanced disdrometer at Gaggal Airport in Dharamsala.

This state-of-the-art technology promises to revolutionize the study of precipitation in the Himalayan region, offering unprecedented insights into local weather patterns. The move aims to boost understanding of the microphysics of precipitation and its effects on climate research, heralding a new era of informed weather predictions for the area.

Director of the airport, Dhirendra Singh, emphasized that the installation not only aids hydrological studies but also enhances aviation safety by delivering precise data on rainfall characteristics, thereby improving forecasts for the Kangra-Dharamshala region.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Gaetz Withdraws AG Nomination Amid Controversy

Gaetz Withdraws AG Nomination Amid Controversy

 Global
2
President Lai Ching-te's Diplomatic Pacific Tour

President Lai Ching-te's Diplomatic Pacific Tour

 Taiwan
3
Heightened Vigilance: US Defence Firms on High Alert

Heightened Vigilance: US Defence Firms on High Alert

 United States
4
Pam Bondi Nominated as U.S. Attorney General Amidst Political Turmoil

Pam Bondi Nominated as U.S. Attorney General Amidst Political Turmoil

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Breaking Barriers: Cambodia’s FY25–FY29 Gender Equality Blueprint

Harnessing Blue Carbon: Mozambique's Path to Climate Resilience

World Bank Report Highlights Dominican Republic’s Development Needs

GRI Index 2024: World Bank’s Sustainability Blueprint for Global Impact

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024