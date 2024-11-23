Revolutionizing Rain Measurement: A Technological Leap in the Himalayas

The Indian Institute of Tropical Meteorology-Pune marked a landmark achievement on Saturday with the installation of an advanced disdrometer at Gaggal Airport in Dharamsala.

This state-of-the-art technology promises to revolutionize the study of precipitation in the Himalayan region, offering unprecedented insights into local weather patterns. The move aims to boost understanding of the microphysics of precipitation and its effects on climate research, heralding a new era of informed weather predictions for the area.

Director of the airport, Dhirendra Singh, emphasized that the installation not only aids hydrological studies but also enhances aviation safety by delivering precise data on rainfall characteristics, thereby improving forecasts for the Kangra-Dharamshala region.

